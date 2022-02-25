Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New €57.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €61.00 ($69.32) to €57.00 ($64.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. 440,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,015. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

