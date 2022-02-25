Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Lowered to €36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($43.18) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.11. 113,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,881. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

