Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given New €87.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSNUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 113,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,881. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.