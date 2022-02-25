frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 921,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.09% of frontdoor worth $38,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in frontdoor by 461,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in frontdoor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

FTDR stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

