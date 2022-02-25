frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Raymond James

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

FTDR stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in frontdoor by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

