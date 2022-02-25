frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Price Down 14.3% on Disappointing Earnings

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 11,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 8.0% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

