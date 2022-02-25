frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Price Down 14.3% on Disappointing Earnings

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 11,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.
The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.
frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)
Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on frontdoor (FTDR)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.