Frontier Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.58 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $33.10 million and $10.58 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00036791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00110291 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

