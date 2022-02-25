FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of FS KKR Capital worth $25,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.