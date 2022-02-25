FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Up 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.86. 124,355 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000.

