Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.34

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.34 and traded as low as $26.56. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 210,240 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

