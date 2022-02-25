Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.34

Shares of Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.34 and traded as low as $26.56. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 210,240 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.