Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 247,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 39,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

