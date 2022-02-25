Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.
Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.