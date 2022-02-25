Fullen Financial Group Buys 21,261 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 11.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fullen Financial Group owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 249,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 91,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 25,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,833. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $91.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

