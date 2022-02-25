Fullen Financial Group Buys 738 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.09. 23,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.