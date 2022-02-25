Fullen Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.8% of Fullen Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,062. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.00.

