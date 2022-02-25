Fullen Financial Group Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,321,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 330,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,129,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

