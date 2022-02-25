Fullen Financial Group Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fullen Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.3% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $142.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,539. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

