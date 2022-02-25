Fullen Financial Group Sells 4,285 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fullen Financial Group decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,418 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.32. 53,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,278. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.