Fundamenta Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $142,639.10 and approximately $730.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,316,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,013,080 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

