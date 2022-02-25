FUNToken (FUN) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $97.01 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00036173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00109337 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

