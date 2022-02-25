Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $150,709 in the last ninety days. 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

