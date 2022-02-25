FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) COO Sells $188,280.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $188,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. 23,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.