FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider William G. Byers Sells 5,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FVCB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,016. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

