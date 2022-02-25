FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider William G. Byers Sells 5,000 Shares

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
FVCB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,016. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.
About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.