FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issued By Truist Financial

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.08. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

