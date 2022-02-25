FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issued By B. Riley

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($17.31) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($14.28). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

