FY2021 EPS Estimates for Geodrill Limited Increased by Cormark (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

GEO stock opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

