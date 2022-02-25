FY2021 EPS Estimates for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Lifted by Analyst

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). B. Riley also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $3.37 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $212.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

