FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cerus in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Cerus has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $985.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after acquiring an additional 719,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerus by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 354,008 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 1,066,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cerus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 302,985 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

