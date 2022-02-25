FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($20.13) to GBX 1,224 ($16.65) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,093.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

