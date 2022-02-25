FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.10). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

ARQT stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $899.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 131,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.