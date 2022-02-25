FY2022 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Cut by Analyst

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.33. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of IART opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 294,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $14,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.