FY2022 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PORBF opened at $15.37 on Friday. POLA Orbis has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

