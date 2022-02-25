FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shiseido in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shiseido stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.27. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $76.79.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

