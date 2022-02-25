FY2022 EPS Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reduced by Analyst

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for TransUnion in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.64. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion (Get Rating)
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.