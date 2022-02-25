FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.67.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.31. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.78 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64. Insiders have sold 204,006 shares of company stock worth $1,131,301 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.