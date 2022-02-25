FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $16.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

