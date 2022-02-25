FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Lowered by DA Davidson

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.94.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $313.24 on Friday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $582,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

