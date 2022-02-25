FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Banco Comercial Portugues (Get Rating)
Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.
