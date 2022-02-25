FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Unicharm in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

UNICY stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

