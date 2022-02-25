FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Tesco PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesco in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

