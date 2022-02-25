FY2024 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Textron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.95.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

TXT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. Textron has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

