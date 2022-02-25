FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issued By Oppenheimer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. Piper Sandler reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

BCRX opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

