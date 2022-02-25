FY2025 EPS Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Olaplex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $17.52 on Friday. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Olaplex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 280,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,457 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Olaplex by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.