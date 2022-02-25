Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.85

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (LON:GAL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.85 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.38). Galantas Gold shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 12,509 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of £22.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

