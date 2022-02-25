Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.
A number of equities analysts have commented on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
