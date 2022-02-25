Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

