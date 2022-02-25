Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) fell 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.85. 112,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 28,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.05.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 21.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.