GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0938 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and $23,308.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0938 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.36 or 0.00283175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,682,462 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

