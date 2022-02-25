GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 5.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.00 and last traded at $117.34. 72,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,448,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush reduced their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of -1.74.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GameStop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
