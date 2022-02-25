Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,876 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

NYSE IT opened at $281.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.18 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 136.03% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $492,301.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

