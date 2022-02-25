Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $48.69 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Gas has a market cap of $48.69 million and $17.90 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00012252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

