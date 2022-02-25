Gateley (LON:GTLY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $215.75

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.75 ($2.93) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.48). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.50), with a volume of 55,097 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gateley in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Gateley alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

About Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.